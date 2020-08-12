Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.08.2020
WKN: A2PE63 ISIN: US61179L1008 Ticker-Symbol: EPWA 
Tradegate
11.08.20
21:11 Uhr
5,250 Euro
+0,150
+2,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6204,74013:51
4,6004,72013:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MONTAGE RESOURCES
MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION5,250+2,94 %
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY2,612+0,66 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.