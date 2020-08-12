

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices fell more than estimated in July, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.2 percent drop in June. In the initial estimate, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food eased to 0.4 percent in July from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



The EU harmonized index of consumer prices advanced 0.8 percent annually in July. ISTAT had initially estimated a 0.9 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in July. According to the initial estimate,the CPI fell 0.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP dropped 0.7 percent in July versus a 0.6 percent fall reported initially.



