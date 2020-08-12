

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Spark Networks SE (LOV) reported preliminary first half revenue of $114 million, exceeding the company's prior expectation of $110 to $112 million.



The company projects 2020 total revenue to be $224 to $228 million compared to prior guidance of $212 to $220 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $34 to $36 million, revised from prior guidance of $30 to $34 million.



'Our new 2020 guidance reflects increased confidence in Spark's ability to successfully execute our 2020 plan,' said Eric Eichmann, CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SPARK NETWORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de