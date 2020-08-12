

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Transform SR Holding Management LLC is recalling about 19,900 units of 4-drawer chests, sold exclusively at Kmart stores, citing tip-over and entrapment risks for children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves chests with plastic drawer glides sold by Transform under the Essential Home brand. They were manufactured in Brazil and imported by Sears Holdings Management Corp.



The chests, identified as the 'Belmont 2.0' model, were available in four colors including black, pine, walnut, and white. The items were sold at Kmart stores nationwide and online at Kmart.com from March 2018 through April 2020 for about $60.



According to the agency, the recalled chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall. This can cause serious tip-over and entrapment hazards to children that can result in death or injuries.



However, no incidents or injuries are reported to date.



Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled chests immediately if they are not properly anchored to a wall. Chests purchased on or after February 11, 2019 will get a free anchoring kit and a one-time, free in-home installation. Chests purchased before February 11, 2019, can receive a free anchoring kit.



In similar incidents, Herman Miller Inc. and Design Within Reach Inc. in May recalled about 2,700 units of dressers and cabinets citing tip-over and entrapment risks.



Further, Hodedah Import Inc. recalled about 26,500 units of Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chests and Prepac Manufacturing recalled about 21,000 units of Prepac 4-drawer chests, both in the month of May, for the same concerns.



