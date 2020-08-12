

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has received Emergency Use Authorizations from FDA for the company's HF20 Set and ST Set used in continuous renal replacement therapy. Both the HF20 Set and ST Set can be used with the Prismaflex or PrisMax control units.



The HF20 Set is authorized to deliver continuous renal replacement therapy to treat patients of low weight (8-20 kg) and low blood volume who cannot tolerate a larger extracorporeal circuit volume in an acute care environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The ST Set is authorized to provide continuous renal replacement therapy to treat patients in an acute care environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company noted that its HF20 Set and ST Set have been in use for more than 10 years across countries in Europe.



