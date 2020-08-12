Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Neuer Wolfram-Player legt los! Jetzt einsteigen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12C5M ISIN: BMG6891L1054 Ticker-Symbol: PGA 
Stuttgart
12.08.20
17:18 Uhr
2,040 Euro
+0,140
+7,37 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS LTD2,040+7,37 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.