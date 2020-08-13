

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, said Thursday that it served a total of 1.32 million passengers in July, representing an 80.9 percent decline year-on-year.



Travel restrictions and lower passenger demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic were still the main factors behind this trend, Fraport said.



After the 90.9 percent passenger drop in June 2020, traffic at FRA continued to rebound slightly in July due to rising tourism demand. This was helped by the lifting of government travel restrictions for countries within the European Union and the start of the holiday season, Fraport said.



However, Frankfurt Airport's traditionally strong intercontinental traffic still experienced very weak performance in the reporting month.



FRA reported 15,372 takeoffs and landings in July 2020, down 67.4 percent.



Cargo throughput, comprising airfreight and airmail, fell by 15.5 percent to 150,959 metric tons - still impacted by the reduced availability of capacity for belly freight.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FRAPORT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de