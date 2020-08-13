

HAGEN (dpa-AFX) - German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas Group (DUGLY.PK, DUGLF.PK) Thursday reported that its adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of fiscal 2019/20 decreased by 10.6 percent year-over-year to 264 million euros.



However, Douglas noted that even during the corona crisis, it was able to expand its market share in the core markets of Germany, France, Spain, and Italy - both online and offline.



Consolidated Group sales for the nine months totaled 2.5 billion euros, down 7.5 percent compared with the previous year's level. In the same period, sales of the store business fell by 17.2 percent year-on-year.



By contrast, Douglas' e-commerce business sales jumped by 39.6 percent to 640 million euros, partially offsetting the impact on earnings.



Following the end of government-ordered store closures, Douglas said it has reopened nearly all of its 2,400 stores in Europe in compliance with official regulations and hygiene measures. The number of customers in the stores has risen since April when the easing of restrictions began, the company added.



