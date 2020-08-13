

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw (RSW.L) reported a 97% decline in fiscal 2020 statutory profit before tax that totaled £3.2 million versus £109.9 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings totaled 0.4p per share compared to 126.7p per share in the previous year.



Adjusted profit before tax amounted to £48.6 million versus £103.9 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings dropped to 51.0p per share from 119.9p per share last year.



Revenue for the year 2020 decreased 11% to £510.2 million from the previous year's revenue of £574.0 million.



