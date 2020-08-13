

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GVC Holdings Plc (GMVHY.PK, GMVHF.PK) reported profit before tax of 24.8 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2020 compared to a loss of 12.3 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 1.0 pence compared to a loss of 0.6 pence. Underlying pretax profit declined to 55.4 million pounds from 212.1 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 28.7 pence compared to 31.3 pence.



First half revenue declined to 1.58 billion pounds from 1.78 billion pounds, previous year. Net gaming revenue was 1.62 billion pounds compared to 1.81 billion pounds.



The Board does not consider it prudent to pay a dividend currently.



