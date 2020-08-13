

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tubingen, Germany-based CureVac is scheduled to go public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'CVAC' on August 14, 2020.



Founded in 2000, CureVac is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology for the development of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies and the treatment of protein therapies. The company has extensive research collaborations with major pharma firms and research organizations.



The company has offered to sell 13.33 million shares of common stock in the offering at an expected price range of between $14.00 and $16.00 per share, and the underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 2.0 million additional shares.



Underwriters of the IPO:



BofA Securities, Inc., Jefferies LLC, Berenberg Capital Markets LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC,Kempen & Co U.S.A., Inc



Pipeline:



The company's product portfolio includes clinical and preclinical candidates across multiple disease indications in oncology, prophylactic vaccines and protein therapy.



The lead oncology candidate, CV8102 is currently in a phase I clinical trial for four types of solid tumors - cutaneous melanoma, adenoidcystic carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of skin, and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck - as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1.



-- BI 1361849, formerly CV9202, is currently being studied by the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research in a phase I/II clinical trial in non-small-cell lung cancer.



The prophylactic vaccines category has two candidates in clinical trials.



-- mRNA vaccine program against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) under a phase I trial in healthy volunteers that was initiated in June 2020, with results expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company has an agreement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which has agreed to contribute up to approximately $34 million in funding for projects undertaken under the agreement. The CEPI has agreed to contribute an additional $15.3 million in connection with development of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.



-- CV7202 currently in a phase I clinical trial for rabies.



The company is also developing prophylactic vaccines for the treatment of Lassa virus, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, influenza and other infectious diseases - all of which are under preclinical development.



The protein therapies which are focused on the treatment of liver and rare diseases, eye diseases, and lung diseases, are all under preclinical testing.



