

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices declined for the fourth month in a row in July, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



Consumer prices declined 0.4 percent year-on-year in July, same as seen in June. This was the fourth consecutive decrease in prices.



Prices for communication fell 7.0 percent yearly in July and those of transport declined 4.3 percent.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and food-and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 2.2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in July, after a rise of 0.3 percent in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.6 percent annually in July, same as in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 0.2 percent in July, after a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.



