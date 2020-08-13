

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines said it is adding up to 28 daily nonstop flights this winter to Florida, in its efforts to manage the impact of COVID-19. The airline is increasing services to 'destinations where customers most want to fly'.



The new round trip services will connect customers in Boston, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York/LaGuardia, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio to four popular Florida destinations.



From November 6 through January 10, 2021, United will operate nonstop service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa on peak days.



Beginning December 17, the airline plans to increase service to up to 28 daily nonstop flights with the addition of service from Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, to Fort Myers and Tampa.



Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning, said, 'The addition of these new flights represents United's largest expansion of point-to-point, non-hub flying and reflects our data driven approach to add capacity where customers are telling us they want to go. We look forward to offering customers in the Midwest and Northeast more options to fly nonstop to Florida this winter.'



In late July, while announcing a loss and sharply lower revenues in its second quarter, the company had said it was expecting to finish the quarter with the lowest average daily cash burn among large network carriers.



During the worsening Covid-19 spread, the company is requiring all travelers, including crew members, to wear face coverings.



The airline last week said it is improving sanitation procedure on flights and is using handheld, AUVCo blades from the American Ultraviolet company to kill any viruses that may reside on sensitive switches and touch screen displays within the flight deck.



