

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced the European Medicines Agency validated the company's Marketing Authorization Application for vosoritide, an investigational, once daily injection analog of C-type Natriuretic Peptide for children with achondroplasia. The MAA review will commence on August 13, 2020.



BioMarin said it remains on track to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the third quarter of 2020. Vosoritide has Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and the EMA.



BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes therapies for serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de