

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kamala Harris made a scathing attack of President Donald Trump's White House record in her maiden campaign speech as presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate.



A day after Biden revealed his choice for his deputy, the pair addressed the media at a school in Wilmington, Delaware, Wednesday.



Kamala Harris blamed Trump for 'making every challenge we face even more difficult to solve.'



'The President's mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and we're experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country demanding change,' Harris said.



The California Senator said 'America is crying out for leadership' as 'we have a president who cares more about himself than the people who elected him.'



'He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground.'



Harris, 55, is the first black woman and Asian American to be chosen as a running mate.



The event was not open to the public citing COVID concerns, with the 78-year old former Vice President and Harris walking on stage wearing mask.



Harris, who is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica, said that the two candidates are 'cut from the same cloth.'



She made a direct contrast between Trump and Biden, and highlighted the latter's qualities of 'empathy, compassion and sense of duty.'



Biden said the President has already started his attacks targeting Harris, calling her 'nasty'. 'It's not a surprise because whining is what Donald Trump does best, better than any president in American history,' according to Biden.



He will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination next week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de