

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said Thursday that it plans to open its first fulfillment center in Forney, Texas in 2021. The new site will create more than 500 new full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits starting on day one.



Amazon said its employees at the one million square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.



The company is also planning a new 200,000 square-foot delivery station in Forney, which is anticipated to launch later in 2020. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.



The delivery station will create over one hundred full- and part-time jobs, in addition to offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.



Amazon said it will give minimum starting wage from $15. It offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.



The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and other benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.



In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in demand jobs.



