

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $841 M, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $571 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $976 M or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $4.40 billion from $3.56 billion last year.



Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $976 M. vs. $692 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $4.40 Bln vs. $3.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.11 to $1.23



