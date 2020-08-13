

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):



-Earnings: -$55.4 million in Q4 vs. -$4.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.74 in Q4 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$23.4 million or -$0.31 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.47 per share -Revenue: $93.2 million in Q4 vs. $215.4 million in the same period last year.



