

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported Friday third-quarter net profit of A$1.50 billion.



Third-quarter cash earnings were A$1.55 billion, down 7 percent from the same period last year. Cash earnings before tax and credit impairment charges went up 5 percent.



The company said the third-quarter result is reflective of the current operating environment, characterized by volatile markets and subdued credit demand, among others.



Looking ahead, the company said its outlook remains highly uncertain.



