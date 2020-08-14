

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kader Exports pvt. Ltd. is recalling certain consignments of various frozen cooked shrimp citing potential contamination with Salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The affected frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp products were sold in 1lb, 1.5lb., and 2lb. retail bags. They were distributed from late February 2020 to Mid-May 2020 across the nation.



The recall includes 24 products with various brand names, comprising Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar, and Wellsley Farms.



Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.



The cooked shrimp imported by Kader Exports was tested by the FDA and found to contain Salmonella. However, there are no reports of any illnesses to date related to the recalled shrimp products.



In similar recalls over Salmonella concerns, Thomson International Inc. on August 1 called back Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions. Spokane Produce Inc. this week recalled its salsa products containing onions.



In late July, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA announced their investigation of an outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections in 15 states affecting about 125 people.



