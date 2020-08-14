

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports and imports continued to fall in June, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Friday.



Merchandise exports fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 11.4 percent decrease in May. Exports declined for the third consecutive month.



In June, exports of transport, metal products and petroleum products decreased and manufactured exports were greater than that of re-exports, the agency said.



Imports decreased 4.0 percent annually in June, following a 8.7 percent fall in the prior month. Imports fell for a sixth month in a row.



In June, imports of transport decreased from a year ago.



Conditions for exports in August are less favorable than in June, mainly because the shrinkage of German industrial production was smaller, the CBS said.



In the second quarter, exports and imports declined by 8.9 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption fell 7.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 11.9 percent decline in May. This was the third largest fall ever measured.



Consumers spending on services decreased in June, while spending on goods increased.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de