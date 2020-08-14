

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased to more than estimated in July, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in July, after 3.3 percent increase in June. According to the initial estimate, inflation was 3.1 percent.



Prices for Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel grew 7.2 percent yearly in July and those of Restaurants and hotels gained 6.0 percent. Education cost rose 5.7 percent and prices for health increased 5.3 percent.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.7 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport, and clothing and footwear declined by 8.5 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in July versus a 0.1 percent decline in the initial estimate. In June, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent.



