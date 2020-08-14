

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Friday, with travel-related stocks pacing the decliners after Britain said it has no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all travelers arriving from France due to rising coronavirus infection rates there.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 129 points, or 2.1 percent, to 6,057 after losing 1.5 percent the previous day.



Tour operator TUI slumped 5.3 percent, airline easyJet lost 6.2 percent and British Airways-owner IAG plummeted 6.4 percent.



Oil & gas firms traded weak as oil prices edged lower after the release of weak China data. BP Plc tumbled 3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell declined 3.2 percent.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were down 1-3 percent.



Murray International Trust gave up 1.5 percent. The company said that its first-half return before taxation was negative 166.32 million pounds, compared to last year's positive return of 151.96 million pounds.



