

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus increased in June as exports rose and imports fell, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 6.589 billion in June from EUR 6.305 billion in May. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 4.936 billion.



Exports rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent monthly in June, and imports decreased 2.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports increased 15.0 percent annually in June, while imports declined 8.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain decreased 18.0 percent on year in June, while imports rose 8.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

