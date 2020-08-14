

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Specialty pharmaceutical company China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) reported Friday a net income for the second quarter of $0.01 million or $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.84 million or $0.02 per share in the prior-year quarter as a result of a foreign trade of COVID-19 testers completed in the second quarter of 2020.



Revenue for the quarter surged 46.8 percent to $3.8 million from $2.6 million in the same quarter last year, mainly due to a foreign trade of COVID-19 testers.



