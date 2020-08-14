

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's jobless rate rose in the second quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The jobless rate rose to 7.1 percent in the second quarter from 5.0 percent in the first quarter.



In the same quarter last year, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 14,400 to 49,400 versus 35,000 in the previous three months.



Eveli Voolens, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia said that, 'the second quarter labor force indicators reflect the impact of the crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19.'



'Compared to the second quarter of last year, both the employment and labor force participation rates fell,' Voolens said.



The employment rate was 65.4 percent in the second quarter.



The number of employed persons fell by 23,800 to 643,900 in the second quarter from a year ago.



