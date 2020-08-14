

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation rose as initially estimated in July, final data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



Consumer prices grew 0.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.2 percent rise in June, as estimated.



The latest inflation was mainly driven by a sharp increase in the prices of manufacturing products, linked to the postponed summer sales, and a smaller fall in energy prices, the agency said.



Manufactured product prices increased 1.8 percent and the energy prices declined 7.4 percent.



Meanwhile, food inflation eased to 1.1 percent from 2.6 percent. Services cost slowed to 0.9 percent after rising 1.1 percent in June.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in July, following a 0.1 percent rise a month ago, as initially estimated.



Core inflation rose to 1.4 percent in July from 0.3 percent in the prior month.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, increased to 0.9 percent from 0.2 percent in June, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, the HICP advanced 0.4 percent versus a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month, as initially estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

