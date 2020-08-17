

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen moved up against its major opponents in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to 5-day highs of 116.94 versus the franc and 138.98 versus the pound, from its early lows of 117.45 and 139.70, respectively.



Against the greenback and the loonie, the yen spiked up to a 6-day high of 106.19 and a 5-day high of 80.26, reversing from its early lows of 106.65 and 80.49, respectively.



The yen touched 69.30 versus the kiwi, its strongest level since July 1.



The yen edged up to 125.89 against the euro, off its early low of 126.46.



The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 115.00 versus the franc, 134.00 versus the pound, 104 against the greenback, 78.5 against the loonie, 67.00 versus the kiwi and 122.00 against the euro.



