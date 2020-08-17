

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant (AIZ) has acquired Fixt, a provider of on-demand mobile device support and repair. Fixt enables consumers to schedule local, onsite repairs of mobile devices via a network of more than 1,500 repair technicians. Assurant said, with the addition of Fixt's platform, the company's consumers will have more points of service to choose from than any other repair provider.



Manny Becerra, president of Global Connected Living at Assurant, said: 'Fixt strengthens Assurant's proprietary device lifecycle management platform, providing customers with expanded options to resolve issues with their mobile devices and more control to manage their service experience.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

