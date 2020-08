BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET Monday. Ahead of the data, the greenback fell against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.3109 against the pound, 1.1874 against the euro, 0.9062 against the franc and 106.12 against the yen as of 9:55 am ET.



