

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Homebuilder confidence matched a record high in the month of August, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Monday.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index jumped to 78 in August after soaring to 72 in July. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 73.



With the much bigger than expected increase, the housing market index matched the record high set in December of 1998.



'The demand for new single-family homes continues to be strong, as low interest rates and a focus on the importance of housing has stoked buyer traffic to all-time highs as measured on the HMI,' said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke.



He added, 'However, the V-shaped recovery for housing has produced a staggering increase for lumber prices, which have more than doubled since mid-April. Such cost increases could dampen momentum in the housing market this fall, despite historically low interest rates.'



The HMI index gauging current sales conditions rose six points to 84, the component measuring sales expectations in the next six months increased three points to 78 and the measure charting traffic of prospective buyers posted an eight-point gain to reach its highest level ever at 65.



