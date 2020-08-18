

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Inc. (PINC) said, as part of the partnership with AstraZeneca, Premier Applied Sciences has implemented evidence-based care practices with nearly 370 hospitals across the U.S. designed to prevent patients with hyperkalemia from requiring treatment in the acute-care setting. Premier Applied Sciences and AstraZeneca have developed a protocol for monitoring and treating patients with hyperkalemia. Hospitals participating in the partnership are eligible for discounts on LOKELMA, a potassium binder indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemia in adults, from AstraZeneca.



Denise Juliano, Group Vice President for Premier Applied Sciences, said: 'We have been able to identify gaps in care and create a discharge protocol to help patients better manage their hyperkalemia status and help reduce readmissions to the hospitals.'



