

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump retorted against remarks made by Michelle Obama in the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.



Making a scathing attack of the President in her recorded keynote address Monday, Michelle said 'Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,' and accused the White House of operating in 'chaos' and 'with a total and utter lack of empathy.'



Responding to it on Twitter Tuesday, Trump said, 'Somebody please explain to MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren't for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama'.



Addressing Michelle's statement that the U.S. economy under Trump was 'in shambles', Trump said, 'My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before'.



He claimed that 'Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow'.



In apparent reference to the former First Lady's allegation that the economy is in shambles because of a virus that 'this president downplayed for too long,' Trump said, 'Looking back into history, the response by the ObamaBiden team to the H1N1 Swine Flu was considered a weak and pathetic one'.



The Obama-Biden Administration was the most corrupt in history, according to Trump.



He accused that they spied on his election campaign, terming it as 'the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

