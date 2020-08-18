

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is improving its Apple Music offerings by launching two new stations and a rebranding its popular Beats 1 station.



The tech giant has launched Apple Music Country and Apple Music Hits, which will be available from Tuesday, August 18. Meanwhile, Beats 1 is now known as Apple Music 1.



As the name suggests, Apple Music Country will focus on country music. It'll have multiple on-air hosts as well as exclusive shows from artists like Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Jimmie Allen.



Apple Music Hits will focus on hit songs from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. Apple Music Hits will be helmed by daily on-air hosts Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky and Natalie Sky, George Stroumboulopoulos, along with special shows from Ari Melber and others. Fans can also tune in to hear new exclusive shows from artists like Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, and more.



Meanwhile, Apple Music 1 is led by cornerstone presenters Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Brooke Reese, Dotty, Hanuman Welch, Matt Wilkinson, Nadeska, Rebecca Judd, and Travis Mills.



