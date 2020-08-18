

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cree Inc. (CREE):



-Earnings: -$38.9 million in Q4 vs. -$133.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.36 in Q4 vs. -$1.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$20.0 million or -$0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.19 per share -Revenue: $205.7 million in Q4 vs. $251.2 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.24 Next quarter revenue guidance: $203 - $217 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CREE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de