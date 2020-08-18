

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $61.35 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $60.99 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $410.54 million from $393.51 million last year.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $61.35 Mln. vs. $60.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $410.54 Mln vs. $393.51 Mln last year.



