

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group Plc (NEX.L) said it has agreed with Dean Finch that his last day as Group Chief Executive Officer will be 31 August 2020. In addition to current responsibilities as Group CFO, Chris Davies will take over as Interim Group Chief Executive Officer from 1 September 2020.



In June, National Express Group announced that Dean Finch has tendered his resignation after more than ten years as Group Chief Executive, in order to take up a new role as CEO at Persimmon plc.



The Group said its search for a new Chief Executive Officer is progressing well, with both internal and external candidates under consideration.



