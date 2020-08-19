

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) reported profit before tax of $16.0 million for the financial period ended 30 June 2020 compared to $22.8 million, previous year. Profit per share was $0.11 compared to $0.20.



First half revenue decreased by 5% to $116.8 million, driven by a 14% decrease in in tonnes of finished products sold offset by a 13% increase in the average received price per tonne.



The Board recommended an interim 2020 dividend of 2.31 cents per share, for a total distribution of $2.5 million. The company proposed to pay the interim dividend on 23 October 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on 25 September 2020.



