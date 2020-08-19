

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house building company Persimmon plc (PSN.L) said Wednesday that its incoming chief executive officer Dean Finch is expected to take up his position earlier than expected. Previously, he was expected to take up the CEO post at the end of 2020.



Persimmon anticipates confirming his start date shortly.



In June, Persimmon announced the appointment of Dean Finch as Group Chief Executive. Finch, 53, has been the CEO of National Express Group plc (NEX.L) for more than ten years. Finch would succeed David Jenkinson, who announced in February 2020 that he wished to step down once a suitable successor had been identified.



Earlier today, National Express Group said that it has agreed with Dean Finch that his last day as Group Chief Executive Officer will be 31 August 2020.



In addition to his current responsibilities as Group Chief Financial Officer, Chris Davies will take over as Interim Group Chief Executive Officer from 1 September 2020, until a permanent appointment is made, National Express said in a statement.



