

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Indian pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Wednesday the launch of AVIGAN(Favipiravir) 200 mg Tablets in India.



AVIGAN has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. The drug comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life.



The launch is part of the global licensing agreement with FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd. that grants Dr. Reddy's the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute AVIGAN (Favipiravir) 200 mg Tablets in India.



Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Eddy's, said, 'The need for high quality and efficacy, affordability and better disease management are key priorities for us. We believe that AVIGAN would provide an effective treatment option to the COVID-19 impacted patients in India.'



