

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Wednesday, though the upside remained limited amid caution ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting due later in the day.



The dollar weakened in early European trade after hitting fresh lows against most major currencies overnight amid U.S. stimulus uncertainty and concerns surrounding the economic recovery.



Against this backdrop, the Fed's latest meeting minutes may provide more clues about an anticipated shift in the monetary policy outlook.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points, or 0.16 percent, at 4,945 after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were marginally lower. Banks traded mostly lower, with Societe Generale losing nearly 1 percent.



Oil & gas company Total SA was little changed as crude prices slid on concerns about U.S. fuel demand.



