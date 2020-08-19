

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC Limited (CEO, CNU.TO) reported oil and gas sales revenue of RMB 66.34 billion, and net profit of RMB 10.38 billion, for the half year period. Oil and gas production was 257.9 million BOE, an increase of 6.1% year-over-year. A total of 5 discoveries were made, and 20 oil and gas bearing structures were successfully appraised.



Wang Dongjin, Chairman of CNOOC, said 'Due to the stringent management and control measures, as well as the extraordinary efforts of all employees, the company has delivered a better-than-expected operating results in the first half of the year.'



The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of HK$0.20 per share for the first half of 2020.



