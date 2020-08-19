

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals, in an all cash deal for approximately $6.5 billion. Vigor Sub, Inc., a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, will commence a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Momenta for $52.50 per share. The deal will include full global rights to nipocalimab, a clinically validated anti-FcRn antibody.



'This acquisition broadens Janssen's leadership in autoimmune diseases and provides us with a major catalyst for sustained growth. Autoantibody-driven diseases are often serious, and patients are underserved by current treatment options,' said Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson.



Following completion of the deal, Momenta's common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. While the closing of the transaction is expected to be modestly dilutive, Johnson & Johnson maintained its current 2020 adjusted EPS guidance range.



