

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Analog Devices (ADI):



-Earnings: $362.67 million in Q3 vs. $362.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.97 in Q3 vs. $0.97 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $1.28 per share -Revenue: $1.46 billion in Q3 vs. $1.48 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.22 - $1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.37 - $1.51 Bln



