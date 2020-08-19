

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Girl Scouts of the USA or GSUSA announced the launch of a French toast-inspired cookie, Toast-Yay!, for the upcoming 2021 cookie season.



The non-profit organization supporting girl entrepreneurs in a statement said the new cookie, dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite, will be available in select areas next year.



While announcing the countdown to 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season, the organization noted that the start of cookie season is recognized nationally in January, while timing and product availability varies locally.



Along with Toast-Yay!, GSUSA offers other favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites. This season, it also offers a giftbox option that ships directly to others through the Digital Cookie/Smart Cookie online platforms.



GSUSA, which supports 1.7 million girls, noted that every cookie purchase by customers is an investment in girl leadership in their own community.



It said, 'With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls how to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, people skills, and decision making-which are imperative for any leadership role.'



Amid the coronavirus pandemic, GSUSA offered a new national online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, that enabled customers to safely order cookies for home delivery or to donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes.



Girl Scouts also donated millions of cookie packages last season. In the 2021 season, it plans to sell cookies through online platforms and innovative 'virtual cookie booths' on social media, with parental supervision.



