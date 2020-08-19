

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) tanked 30% on Wednesday morning after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the drug maker's gene therapy for hemophilia A.



BMRN is currently trading at $81.86, down $36.68 or 30.94%, on the Nasdaq.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical said the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter to its Biologics License Application for valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy for severe hemophilia A on August 18, 2020. The FDA revealed that the application is not ready for approval in its present form.



The FDA has recommended for additional two years of data from the company's ongoing 270-301 Phase 3 study to provide substantial evidence of a durable effect using Annualized Bleeding Rate as the primary endpoint.



As such, the timeline for the data filing will be late 2021/early 2022 since the last participant will complete the follow-up in November 2021.



The Company plans to meet with the Agency in the coming weeks to align on the next steps to obtain approval.



Meanwhile, the drug's marketing application in Europe is currently under EMA review.



