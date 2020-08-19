

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Democratic National Convention has officially nominated Joe Biden as the party's candidate to take on incumbent president Donald Trump in the November presidential election.



In a pre-recorded virtual national party roll-call vote in the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Biden won the required 1,991 delegate votes from across the 50 states and seven territories endorsing him.



Two former Democratic presidents - Bill Clinton, 74, and Jimmy Carter, 95 - and the Republican former Secretary of State Colin Powell also spoke in the Convention endorsing Biden.



Delivering keynote address on second day's theme 'leadership matters,' Clinton said, 'At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command centre. Instead, it's a storm centre. There's only chaos'. He criticized Trump's 'determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame.'



'The burdens we carry are heavy and we need someone with strong shoulders,' Jill Biden said in an impassioned speech capping off the night. She spoke about the closure of schools and the loss of lives across the country due to the pandemic.



'Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family, and I'll see you on Thursday,' Biden said from a Delaware school accompanied by his family.



Later, the former Vice President said on Twitter, 'Tonight made one thing clear: We need to restore real leadership to the White House - and we need to do it now. Chip in to help us make it happen'.



Biden is expected to formally accept the nomination in his convention speech Thursday.



Biden's running mate Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton will headline Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de