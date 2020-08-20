

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian retailer Wesfarmers Ltd. (WES.AX, WFAFF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2020 net profit attributable to members fell 69.2 percent to A$1.70 billion from last year's A$5.51 billion.



Profit from continuing operations dropped 16.4 percent to A$1.62 billion from last year's A$1.94 billion. Adjusted profit from continuing operations was A$2.08 billion, compared to A$1.94 billion a year ago.



Revenue from continuing operations grew 10.5 percent to A$30.85 billion from A$27.92 billion last year.



Further, the company announced distribution of A$0.95, with record date of August 26 and payment date of October 1.



Total fiscal 2020 dividend is 170 cents, compared to total fiscal 2019 dividend of 278 cents.



