

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) and CENTOGENE N.V. (CNTG) announced they will work together to research, discover, and develop therapeutic options related to the deficiency of the protein glucocerebrosidase, a gene linked to Gaucher disease. The collaboration brings together Evotec's induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform and drug discovery and development capabilities with CENTOGENE's global rare disease platform, including iPSC lines, to address the needs of this orphan drug indication.



CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on real-world data repository with approximately 3.0 billion weighted data points from over 530,000 patients representing over 120 different countries. The platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data, and also a biobank of these patients' blood samples.



