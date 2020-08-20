Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK5S ISIN: GB00B1QH8P22 Ticker-Symbol: ZVX 
Frankfurt
20.08.20
08:20 Uhr
3,338 Euro
+0,224
+7,19 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FRASERS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRASERS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5323,64609:28
3,5543,62409:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRASERS GROUP
FRASERS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRASERS GROUP PLC3,338+7,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.