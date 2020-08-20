

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Frasers Group plc. (FRAS.L), formerly known as Sports Direct International plc., reported that its profit before tax for the 52 weeks ended 26 April 2020 was 143.5 million pounds, down 19.9% from 179.2 million pounds in the prior year.



Excluding IFRS 16, reported profit before tax was 262.3 million pounds, up 46.4% largely due to the gain on the sale and leaseback of the Shirebrook Distribution Centre totalling 84.9 million pounds.



Underlying profit before tax decreased by 18.1% to 117.4 million pounds from 143.3 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the group for the year was 93.8 million pounds or 18.5 pence per share, down from 112.0 million pounds or 21.5 pence per share in the previous year.



Group revenue for the year increased by 6.9% to 3.96 billion pounds from the prior year. UK Sports Retail increased by 0.7% to 2.20 billion pounds, which includes USC, Evans Cycles and GAME UK fascia sales.



The company said its board has decided not to pay a dividend in relation to fiscal year 2020.



